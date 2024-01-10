(FOX40.COM) — Costco is planning on opening two new locations in the Sacramento region later this spring.

According to the company’s website, the retailer will open a location in Natomas in March while a location in Loomis is expected to open in April.

The Costco Natomas warehouse store will be on 3881 East Commerce Way near Interstate 5 and Arena Boulevard. The Loomis warehouse store will be located in the intersection of Sierra College and Brace Road.

Sacramento City Councilmember Karina Talamantes, who represents District 2, the upcoming Natomas location won’t have a gas station.

When the Costco was first announced in February 2022, nearby residents were concern about the store and gas station potentially increasing traffic.

“Our city planning staff routed this project application to our Natomas community throughout 2022 to address any traffic concerns,” Talamantes told FOX40.com in an email. “We will continue to check in with residents as the store opens up this year to monitor the area.”

The land where the Costco will be located is close to the site where the Sleep Train Arena once stood.

The area of the old Sacramento Kings venue, which was demolished in August 2022, will be transform into the Innovation Park Project.

Approved by the Sacramento City Council in February 2022, the project will include a mix of residential, commercial, retail, restaurants, parks, bike trails and a California Northstate University medical campus.

As for the Loomis Costco, it’ll come after years of dispute between the city of Rocklin and town of Loomis. In October, the two communities came to an agreement on a Costco on the border of Rocklin and Loomis.

Initially planned to have a tire and 24-pump gas station, those amenities are cut from the project, as a revisited plan will extend the northbound right-turn entry lane from Sierra College Boulevard.