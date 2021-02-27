Costcos in San Joaquin County offering COVID-19 vaccine to 65 and older

(KTXL) — The warehouse retailer Costco has begun offering COVID-19 vaccinations at select locations, including some in San Joaquin County.

The vaccines are currently being offered to San Joaquin County residents age 65 and older at the Lodi, Manteca, Tracy and Stockton locations.

“Our pharmacies will be administering COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they are available, in accordance with CDC and state guidelines,” the retailer said in a previous statement.

Individual Costcos will be following the distribution rules set by the various states, and availability and eligibility may vary. To look for appointment, click or tap here.

