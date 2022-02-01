Cosumnes Fire: At least 8 people injured after 2-car crash in Galt

GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — Eight people were taken to local trauma centers Tuesday afternoon after two cars crashed into each other in Galt.

Cosumnes Fire officials announced just before 4 p.m. on social media that the crash happened at Twin Cities Road and Cherokee Lane.

Some of the people involved were critically injured and were taken by ambulance for treatment.

No information about what caused the crash was released.

Fire crews said the California Highway Patrol is investigating.

This story is developing.