ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Cosumnes Fire crews say a grass fire is threatening multiple structures in Elk Grove Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials say the fire is burning southeast of Sheldon Road and East Stockton Boulevard.

No information has been released on how many structures are threatened or the size of the blaze.

Units at the scene of a grass fire threatening multiple structures SE of Sheldon and E Stockton in Elk Grove. PIO is available at the scene. pic.twitter.com/max6dQ9SCR — Cosumnes Fire Dept. (@CosumnesFire) May 8, 2021

This story is developing. Check back for updates.