Cosumnes fire crews: Overturned vehicle in Elk Grove leaves 2 adults, 3 kids injured

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — An overturned vehicle in Elk Grove left two adults and three children injured Saturday afternoon.

Officials with the Cosumnes Fire Department reported the vehicle overturned on Lambert Road, west of Interstate 5 at 12:44 p.m.

When crews arrived, they said a levy in the area made getting to the vehicle a challenge.

Additional medical units were brought in and fire crews said two adults and three children were taken to a local trauma center for treatment.

Officials said the California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

Cosumnes Fire’s Battalion 10 has arrived and assumed command of the incident on Lambert Rd. A levy in the area is presenting access challenges. 5 patients have been reported. pic.twitter.com/mkZNVFzoWe — Cosumnes Fire Dept. (@CosumnesFire) May 1, 2021

This story is developing. Check back for updates.