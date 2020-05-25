Cosumnes Fire Department along with others contain 100-acre fire

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Cosumnes Fire Department said firefighters contained a 100-acre grass fire near Eschinger Road Sunday evening.

According to officials, no injuries were reported, with firefighters saving a hay barn and livestock. 

Cosumnes firefighters received help from Sacramento Metro Fire and the Walnut Grove Fire District. 

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. 

