Latest — Tuesday, Oct. 26

8:07 p.m.

Cosumnes Fire crews searched the river bank closest to Desmond Road and made voice contact with two people in the water.

They are trying to get to them from the shore and by boat.

Crews have made voice contact with 2 victims in the water and are attempting contact from shore and by boat. — Cosumnes Fire Dept. (@CosumnesFire) October 27, 2021

Original story below.

(KTXL) — The Cosumnes Fire Department said they are responding to a water rescue at the Cosumnes River Preserve between Elk Grove and Galt.

Officials did not release any other information.

Cosumnes Fire units responding to a reported water rescue in the Cosumnes River Preserve between Elk Grove and Galt. PIO is responding with more to follow. — Cosumnes Fire Dept. (@CosumnesFire) October 27, 2021

This is a developing story.