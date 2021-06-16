Cosumnes Fire: Four people injured in 3-car crash in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Four people were injured in a crash involving three cars in Elk Grove Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened around 2 a.m.

Fire units responded to the crash on Laguna Boulevard between Santorini Drive and Franklin Boulevard, Cosumnes Fire Department Deputy Chief Dan Quiggle told FOX40. Four people were taken to the hospital by fire department medic units.

Some of the injuries were significant, Quiggle added.

Quiggle said at least three cars were involved, and at least one of the cars was driving at a high rate of speed.

The Elk Grove Police Department expects the road to reopen around 6:20 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

