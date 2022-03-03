ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Cosumnes firefighter is using social media to help first responders in Ukraine as they work on the front lines of war.

Oleg Klepach is the first Ukrainian-born firefighter to serve at Firehouse 76 in Cosumnes. He first arrived to the United States in 1991. Since then, he has been back to visit family, but he has also trained with first responders in Chernobyl, the site of the ’86 nuclear plant disaster and a place most recently the target of Russia’s invasion.

“What we give them saves lives,” Klepach said.

He said he stays in contact with his fellow first responders in Ukraine, sharing videos back and forth.

“We have great equipment We have great ambulances, We have superior EMS service in this community,” Klepach said. “They don’t have as good of equipment. On top of that, they don’t have as good of training. They have to deal with horrible working conditions currently.”

Thanks to local taxpayers, the Cosumnes fire squad has some of the best facilities available. Klepach said they are sending equipment and relaying messages that the community is pulling for them.

His three cousins and aunt remain in Ukraine. They don’t agree with what Russian President Vladimir Putin, but his cousins must stay as they are within the age requirement to fight if needed by the military.

“I talked to my cousins today. One cousin I talked to the phone call was intermittent because he was in a bomb shelter,” Klepach said.

Klepach said he has one message.

“This war needs to stop now. The Russian military needs to leave and leave Ukraine alone,” Klepach said.

People interested in helping can visit Mission of Mercy’s website.