Counter-protester faces felony charges for violent confrontations at Black Lives Matter demonstration in Nevada City

NEVADA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Nevada County man was arrested Friday on suspicion of violently confronting Black Lives Matter protesters, body slamming one of them and stealing the phone of another.

The Nevada City Police Department says James Steven Smith was arrested just after 3 p.m. and booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility. He faces charges of felony assault by means likely to cause great bodily injury and felony robbery, according to the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office.

This past Sunday, protesters and witnesses were met by violent opposition as they attended a Nevada City demonstration for Black lives.

One witness later told FOX40 as he filmed what was happening, he was attacked by a counter-protester.

“He grabbed my phone out of my hand,” recalled Graham Hayes. “When I tried to retrieve it back from him, he grabbed me around my neck, threw me on the ground. I got video of him putting me into a full body slam.”

Hayes and other witnesses also told FOX40 officers and deputies did little to stop Sunday’s violence.

It is unclear who attacked Hayes but police say Smith is suspected of body-slamming someone and throwing him to the ground. He also stole someone else’s cell phone and threw it into the sewer, according to police.

Nevada City Police Chief Chad Ellis said additional arrests are “still imminent” as his department, along with the Grass Valley Police Department, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department and the DA’s office, continues to investigate other allegations of violence and look at cell phone videos from that day. There are several suspects they are looking into.

“The actions demonstrated by the counter-protesters cannot and will not be tolerated in any of our local communities. There is no place for the hatred and violence which occurred in our town last Sunday, and we as a community need to stick together and flush it out,” Chief Ellis wrote.