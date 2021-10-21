Counties warn residents of potential flooding near wildfire burn scars

STRAWBERRY, Calif. (KTXL) — Upcoming rain has some counties warning residents of potential flooding.

The areas of concern are those near burn scars from the Caldor Fire.

“All those seem to be when they occur they surprise everyone,” said Strawberry resident Keith Woith. “I guess it might be a little bit of a fool’s mission for me to sit here and think that I’m in great shape.”

In the year Woith has had his Strawberry home, he has already had to deal with a massive wildfire in the area. Now, he faces the threat of flooding.

El Dorado County issued warnings for communities, including Strawberry, that could potentially experience flooding because of upcoming rain in Caldor FIre burn scar areas.

“All that vegetation has been removed by the fires so there’s really not a lot to hold down the water as it approaches those areas,” said Cal Fire Battalion Chief Jon Heggie.

Heggie has advice for those living near a potential flood path.

“And if you feel like you are in danger, go ahead and evacuate, if you feel like you are in a potential position of harm,” Heggie warned.

Protecting Highway 50 from flood debris is also a concern in the area.

“If anything moves, I think we will know and hear about it,” Heggie said.

For Woith, the burn areas in an area hill behind his home were made with controlled burns for home protection. Still, he is hoping for the best when the heavy rain comes down.

“Hopefully everything remains stable,” Heggie said.

The spokesperson for the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said they have activated the emergency operations center where they will be analyzing maps by the United States Geological Survey to get a better idea of which people will be most affected in the area by flooding.