SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento country music lovers will be happy to hear that Country in the Park will be back at Cal Expo’s Miller Lite Grandstand on May 14 and May 15.
This year’s concert is hosted by New Country 105.1 KNCI and will feature musical performances from Cole Swindell, Dustin Lynch and other artists.
There will also be activities that include a mechanical bull, line dancing, pool tables and corn hole, among others. Organizers say they will have a dedicated stage for local bands, who will perform on the Rising Country Starts Stage.
Cost
General admission: $40
Pit tickets: $150
VIP tickets: $150
May 14
Organizers said that the gates will open at noon and that the performances will begin around 2 p.m.
Line-up
Dustin Lynch
Chris Janson
Chris Lane
Tyler Rich
Niko Moon
Priscilla Block
Nate Smith
May 15
Gates open at noon and main stage performances will begin around 2 p.m.
Line-up
Cole Swindell
Russel Dickerson
Lauren Alaina
Jamerson Rodgers
Tenille Arts
Drew Parker
Sykamore