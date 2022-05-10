SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento country music lovers will be happy to hear that Country in the Park will be back at Cal Expo’s Miller Lite Grandstand on May 14 and May 15.

This year’s concert is hosted by New Country 105.1 KNCI and will feature musical performances from Cole Swindell, Dustin Lynch and other artists.

There will also be activities that include a mechanical bull, line dancing, pool tables and corn hole, among others. Organizers say they will have a dedicated stage for local bands, who will perform on the Rising Country Starts Stage.

Cost

General admission: $40

Pit tickets: $150

VIP tickets: $150

May 14

Organizers said that the gates will open at noon and that the performances will begin around 2 p.m.

Line-up

Dustin Lynch

Chris Janson

Chris Lane

Tyler Rich

Niko Moon

Priscilla Block

Nate Smith

May 15

Gates open at noon and main stage performances will begin around 2 p.m.

Line-up

Cole Swindell

Russel Dickerson

Lauren Alaina

Jamerson Rodgers

Tenille Arts

Drew Parker

Sykamore