SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — A new festival is coming to Sacramento this summer for country music lovers.

The SAC Waterfront Festival is set to take place at the Old Sacramento Waterfront on July 31, according to a post on the historical landmark’s Facebook page. In the social media post, country music artist Jimmie Allen was announced as the headliner for the festival’s inaugural year.

“If you love country music, sunshine, and good times, the SAC Waterfront Festival is calling your name. Join us for the country music event of the year,” the post read.

Allen, a 36-year-old singer from Delaware, is known for chart-topping country hits “Make Me Want To,” “Best Shot,” and “Freedom Was a Highway,” the latter being a duet with Brad Paisley. Allen is currently nominated for Best New Artist at the upcoming 64th Annual Grammy Awards on April 3.

The festival is being organized by ST Productions, which produces live shows at Quarry Park Amphitheater in Rocklin. ST Productions is also producing the Folsom VYBE Music Festival at The Field at Lakeside on the corner of Oak and Bidwell streets on May 21.

ST Productions co-owner and president Todd Speelman told FOX40 in a phone interview Monday that the festival will include at least four music acts. Speelman said the festival’s other acts will be announced in the next couple of weeks.

“It promises to be a great show,” Speelman said. “It’s the biggest stage they’ll ever have at Old Sacramento. The lights and production are just amazing for his shows. So it’s going to be a big deal.”

The Old Sacramento Waterfront said a limited number of tickets will be released for pre-sale on Friday at 8 a.m. Pre-sale ends at 8 a.m. on March 20. Tickets can be bought online on Eventbrite.

Pre-sale tickets start at $39 for general admission. Speelman said prices will increased by $10 after the pre-sale ends.