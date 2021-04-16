County to turn over reins at Cal Expo vaccine site to focus on pop-up clinics

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As vaccinations become available to more Californians, Sacramento County’s Department of Public Health is handing over control of one of its biggest vaccination sites to a private company.

The Cal Expo site will now be run by Curative so the county can focus on pop-up clinics in its most underserved neighborhoods.

That company is already running another county-owned site.

“It’s a little sore but not much, just from like the injection. But it feels fine,” said Fatisha Murch.

Murch was one of hundreds vaccinated at McClellan Park Friday — a vaccine site run by Curative.

“My husband already got his vaccination. We had like a little bubble of friends. They already got theirs,” Murch told FOX40. “So, I’m kind of like the last person in that group to get it.”

Sacramento County’s Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said the reason for the move is to free up resources to distribute more vaccines in underserved communities.

“We are working with community-based agencies to set up these community pop-up sites,” Kasirye said. “We expect that we’ll be able to narrow that disparity and, actually, hopefully even reverse it.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Kasirye said despite the Johnson & Johnson pause, she believes most county clinics will be able to meet the demand.

“This week, we are getting a little over 30,000 doses,” Kasirye said. “Over time, this will increase.”

Murch said scheduling an appointment was not easy, but it also was not impossible.

“It didn’t take that long, no, not at all. And I was definitely hunting looking for an appointment, so it wasn’t that bad,” she said.

Now that she has her first dose, she’s optimistic about her summer plans.

“My son’s birthday is coming up in June and I’m thinking we can actually have a backyard family birthday party, which is exciting,” Murch said.