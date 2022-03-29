LOOMIS, Calif. (KTXL) — A Loomis couple was found dead inside their home Monday, and their 19-year-son was found armed during a search of the area before being shot by deputies.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they conducted a welfare check at a home on Lake Forest Drive before 10 a.m.

Someone reported to authorities that they had not heard from their employer for a few days, according to the sheriff’s office.

When deputies arrived, they knocked on the door but no one answered.

Deputies said they continued to verbalize their presence when they smelled a foul odor from behind the door.

The deputies were working on an entry plan and got a warrant to search the home when they said 19-year-old Dennis Lynch left the house armed with a handgun and ran away into a nearby forested area.

While deputies searched for Lynch, they said additional law enforcement entered the home and found the bodies of 80-year-old Gerald Upholt and 67-year-old Katheryn Lynch.

A short time later, deputies said they found Dennis Lynch in a field on Lomida Lane before evading authorities once more on foot.

Deputies said Dennis Lynch made his way to a gated community off Auburn Folsom Road.

When deputies confronted Dennis Lynch, they said he was still armed and shot him.

After giving medical aid, he was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No deputies were harmed in the shooting. Deputies said charges for Dennis Lynch are pending.

This story is developing.