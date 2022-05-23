SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The two bystanders killed during a car chase in Sacramento on Saturday were identified as Tien Le and Binh Nguyen, a married couple.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers were in the area of Stockton Boulevard and 47th Avenue around 8:45 a.m. when they saw two vehicles driving recklessly.

Police said officers turned on their lights, drove after the two cars and were led on a half-mile pursuit. According to the California Highway Patrol, one of the vehicles crashed into Nguyen and Le on Stockton Boulevard, near 65th Street, less than a minute later.

The couple was killed in the crash, and the driver of the car being chased was seriously injured. According to officials, the other vehicle was able to get away and has not been found.

Le and Nguyen reportedly leave behind a 5-year-old son and an 8-year-old daughter.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal crash, and the Sacramento Police Department is reviewing the pursuit to ensure it complies with its policy.