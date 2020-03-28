Couple livestreams wedding ceremony for family and friends

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Every young girl has visions of her perfect wedding.

For Ashley McFall and her then-fiance Ryan Luke, they spent the last two years making sure it was a dream come true.

“Everything was in place. Everything was going seamlessly,” said McFall.

But just days before their March 21 wedding date, news of the coronavirus and venue closures started to spread.

“Reached out to friends and family and let them know about the situation, coronavirus,” said Luke.

Discouraged, the couple decided to postpone the ceremony and just sign papers with a close friend officiating their wedding, who is the founder and general manager of the Sacramento Comedy Spot in midtown.

“But he kind of mentioned there are some small things I have to do to solidify everything,” said Luke.

So, that’s when they decided to have a ceremony, livestreaming it online for friends and family.

“And it was happy for them and it was happy for the parents. And we improvised,” said Sacramento Comedy Spot owner Brian Crall.

Right down to exchanging vows, saying I do, their first kiss as a couple and a new last name — it was all livestreamed.

“I guess now Luke is fine,” laughed Ashley.

The couple found a way to turn their bad situation into a memory they will now hold onto forever.

“You plan something for a year and it all starts to disintegrate in a matter of days,” said Crall.

They’re now planning to reschedule their ceremony with all of their original guests for the first week of August.

“If anything, it brought us closer,” said Luke.