Couple relieved to see home still standing after fleeing from Dixie Fire

(KTXL) — Huge flames and large billowing smoke along Keddie Ridge from the Dixie Fire have come dangerously close to many homes, including the home of Van and Kay Probst.

“Yesterday, last night, we just left because it was coming right down to our house, so we just got out of here last night,” Van Probst, a retired U.S. Forestry dozer operator.

Flames formed a black tornado-like pillar of smoke as a helicopter safely made its round battling the fire. Many homeowners braved the fire and stayed on their property for days.

“Figured we’d come back this morning. I didn’t think it’d be here. I really didn’t,” Van Probst said.

The couple returned to check on their home, which sits on about 2 acres, and they were relieved to see it was OK.

“Pretty good feeling. Yeah, the fire came right down to the road right beside it,” said Van Probst.

They were able to move their horses, dogs and a cat to safer ground, along with stuffed animals housed in the family’s ‘Sore Toe Museum.’

“Thankful. Thankful that my neighbors are still here — more so than my house,” Kay Probst said.

For now, they can breathe easier knowing their home is safe.

“Still fear and relief and thankful, thankful that more people haven’t lost their homes,” Kay Probst said.