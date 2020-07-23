Couple turns love for agriculture, animals into winery that benefits rescue dogs

ACAMPO, Calif. (KTXL) — An Acampo couple turned their love for agriculture and animals into a winery that benefits rescue dogs.

When Blair and Laura Lott moved from the Bay Area to a rural area north of Lodi, they told FOX40 they had two different visions of how they wanted to use their new property.

“Every time we would look at properties, I would ask about the potential to do a vineyard and Laura would ask about the potential to foster animals,” explained Blair Lott.

But after nearly 10 years of marriage, the Lotts were able to find a compromise with Rescue Dog Wines.

“I thought we could start online and just kind of test the waters and do one barrel,” said Blair Lott.

The couple started with one barrel of wine inspired by their own rescue dog.

“Before we even got that barrel bottled, I think our Facebook followers or whatever, it went up close to 10,000 people and I was like, ‘This is not going to work! We’re going to run out of wine before we start selling it,’” said Blair Lott.

Just two years into their venture, they’re manufacturing 2,500 cases of wine.

“And having it be cause-oriented it makes it bigger than yourself and it motivates you to get up in the morning and keep making the calls,” said Blair Lott.

The couple said every grape is sustainably harvested with animals in mind.

“All of our still wines are vegan friendly. So, the process is friendly and it’s important to me that we make really good wine to support what I consider to be a really good cause,” explained Laura Lott.

Laura Lott said that every bottle sold gives back to animal charities near and far.

“So, we don’t take a salary,” said Laura Lott.

The couple said Rescue Dog Wines has seen major success through online sales and they’re now working on getting their wine onto local store shelves.

