Couple’s daughter reaches out for answers 8 months after shooting in their lakeside Tahoe home

HOMEWOOD, Calif. (KTXL) — The family of a couple shot in their Lake Tahoe home last summer held a press conference Wednesday to formally announce a six-figure reward in hopes of solving the 8-month-old mystery.

Robert Spohr and Wendy Wood’s daughter, Adrienne Spohr, told reporters she believes somebody knows something about the shooter who killed her father and seriously wounded her mother.

That’s why she is offering a reward of up to $150,000 hoping someone will share any information that may lead to the killer’s arrest and conviction.

“Tough to put a price on anything like this because this is my father, this is the man I loved and my mother’s life has been shattered by this. We wanted to put a reward out from the minute it happened, but in talking with the Placer County sheriff, we also wanted to give them the opportunity to go through all the evidence that they had before announcing a reward,” she said. “A hundred-and-fifty-thousand dollars is a lot and we hope it’s life-changing enough for somebody to go through all of that camera footage they have or that person that might know something and might know the person who did this to do the right thing and come forward.”

Watch Wednesday’s press conference by clicking or tapping here.

Placer County sheriff’s deputies say on June 5, a man walked into the couple’s West Lake Boulevard house in the Homewood area and waited for them to come home that evening before opening fire.

Since then, detectives have been looking for a man seen on surveillance video wearing a hood and a backpack. Investigators believe he may have information about the murder of Robert Spohr and the attempted murder of Wood.

Placer County deputies said the attack was not random.

“We firmly believe that this was some sort of planned act and we’re just trying to figure out who did it, obviously, and why,” said Placer County Sheriff’s Office’s Lt. Nelson Resendes.

Lt. Resendes joined the couple’s daughter Wednesday and said they have a person of interest they are investigating. He added it’s much too soon to release that person’s name or their connection to the case.

She said she is grateful that her mother survived being shot twice in the head at point-blank range. But since that June day, Wood has gone through so much emotionally and physically.

“My mom is amazing. She had to relearn to do everything,” Adrienne Spohr explained. “She was in the ICU for over a month and in rehab for a number of weeks. She had to relearn how to walk, she had to relearn how to eat, she had to relearn how to talk. And she has made incredible progress and she has a very good prognosis.”

The family created a website that includes all the facts and information in this case. Click or tap here to access it.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.