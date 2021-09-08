Court dismisses Daniel Marsh appeal for early release under SB 1391

(KTXL) — California’s Third District Court of Appeals dismissed a convicted killer’s case Wednesday, eight years after he brutally murdered an elderly Davis couple.

Daniel Marsh was 15 years old in April 2013, when he broke into the home of Claudia Maupin and Oliver Northup and watched them as they slept before mutilating them.

Originally tried as an adult and sentenced to 52 years to life in prison, Marsh was hoping to have his case returned to juvenile court jurisdiction under Senate Bill 1391. Passed back in 2018, SB 1391 allows convicted juveniles of most violent crimes to be eligible for release and rehabilitation at the age of 25.

The couple’s family has fought against the bill for years, recently joining the district attorney’s new Hear Us Yolo coalition.

“Today, with the launch of Hear us Yolo, we hope to end that suffering with a loud courageous roar for the survivors of crime both here in Yolo County and across our great state,” said Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig back in August.

“This is going to happen to somebody else if he gets out. It’s guaranteed that he will do it. It’s what he thrives on, what he lives for,” Maupin’s granddaughter, Sarah Rice, said of Marsh.