Covered California explains new savings from American Rescue Plan

President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan will help rescue Californians from paying high prices for medical coverage.

Covered California, the state’s system for administering the Affordable Care Act, wrapped up a webinar Monday about the changes that will allow more people to get the benefits they need for a better health care price.

Nearly 1.4 million Californians will pay less for health insurance with this expansion.

Sonseeahray spoke to Larry Hicks with Covered California to learn more about the new help for families.