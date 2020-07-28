COVID-19 cases among school-aged children surge in Stanislaus County

SALIDA, Calif. (KTXL) — As COVID-19 cases surge across Stanislaus County, public health officials are noticing a sharp increase among school-aged children.

Stanislaus County public health officer Dr. Julie Vaishampayan told FOX40 that COVID-19 is spreading all over Stanislaus County, with the highest rate of new infections in the state last week.

“They ask me, ‘Is it here? Is it there?’ And I just say, ‘Yes. Yes, it’s there. It’s everywhere,’” Vaishampayan said.

She said she was surprised to see the spike in cases among children ages 5 to 18.

“Because we do know that kids get infected less and that they spread less,” Vaishampayan explained. “The receptor that the virus binds to in the respiratory tract isn’t as well developed in children.”

But she said that kids are far from immune.

Across the county, 204 children ages 5 to 18 were diagnosed with the virus over a nine-day period. Those numbers are nearly a third of the 670 children who have tested positive since the pandemic began.

“It’s just kind of mirrored the cases that are being diagnosed in adults,” Vaishampayan told FOX40. “So, we’re seeing quite a few cases. We average about 235 a day right now and we’re staying pretty steady with about 14% of those being children.”

The virus is less severe in children, making up just 2% of hospitalizations in the county.

“Kids don’t live in a bubble. They have parents who care for them, parents who teach them,” Vaishampayan said.

She said the data just reaffirms the county’s decision to hold school from a distance.

“It just really validated that with this amount of spread, it isn’t the appropriate time to open schools for in-person learning. As sad as that loss is for the community, the spread is just too much,” she said.

The public health officer stressed that while it is less likely for children to develop severe cases, it’s still possible and she reminds everyone to wear masks, keep your distance and wash your hands.