COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise throughout Stanislaus County

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – The rise in positive COVID-19 cases throughout Stanislaus County is also leading to more people being hospitalized.

“We are working with the hospital community and monitoring what their situation is,” said Stanislaus County Public Health Services spokeswoman Kamlesh Kaur.

Kaur said officials are keeping an eye on the rising number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county.

“This surge is definitely lower than what we had seen last year around this time,” Kaur explained. “I can’t predict and say that it is not going to be worse than it because the cases are rising so much faster this time.”

Health officials are hoping to avoid having hospitals reach ICU capacity as they did in the past.

“Hopefully, the treatments that are available may help not going to extreme circumstances with their infrastructure,” Kaur said.

Kaur added the overwhelming majority of COVID-positive patients in the hospital are unvaccinated. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard showed as of Monday, 34% of the county’s population over the age of 4 was still not vaccinated.

“At the end of the day, a lot of people in our community are not vaccinated, and even the ones who are vaccinated, a lot of community members are not boosted,” Kaur told FOX40.

Health officials say it’s not just hospitalizations that are rising, the county’s positivity rate has nearly doubled from 15.3% per 100,000 residents on Christmas Eve to 28.5% as of Wednesday.

“We started seeing our cases go up like late New Year’s Eve week and now we’re really seeing it go up,” Kaur said.

Thursday, the county reported more than 600 people tested positive and said they’re seeing a mixture of both the delta and omicron variants.

Health officials are encouraging everyone to do their part to end the pandemic.

“Not getting vaccinated gives COVID-19 a chance to take over our community again,” Kaur said. “The only way to get out of this is to get vaccinated and get your booster so everyone stays protected.”