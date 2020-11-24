COVID-19 cases rising rapidly in Solano County, health officer says

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – Just a few days away from Thanksgiving, the number of COVID-19 cases in Solano County is rising rapidly.

“With Thanksgiving, with the winter holidays, we’re talking about getting together with elderly people in our families as well and they are at far greater risk of a bad outcome,” said Dr. Bela Matyas, health officer for Solano County.

Dr. Matyas said Solano County is seeing the highest number of reported COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

“We’re actually considerably worse. Our numbers are going up pretty rapidly,” he told FOX40.

Their previous peak was in mid-July, with 100 cases reported in a day. Just this past week, Solano County has now seen more than 100 cases per day.

“And the number of people hospitalized has more than tripled, from below 20 to over 60,” Matyas explained.

Dr. Matyas told FOX40 the numbers were driven by Halloween parties, with groups of 20 to 30 people gathering together indoors.

Since Halloween, they’re seeing people continuing to get together, which gives the disease an opportunity to spread. He said that’s worrisome with Thanksgiving just around the corner.

“The difference is that Thanksgiving is a multi-generational event,” Matyas explained. “And so, it’s not just going to be younger people. We’re going to see people of all ages, which means that the risk for death will be much higher.”

But Dr. Matyas said there are simple common sense things to remember to help keep everyone safe.

If you’re sick, stay at home. If you attend a holiday gathering, it’s OK to be around others provided you keep the 6-feet distance rule.

Dr. Matyas said he’s not saying you should wear a mask at these types of events but again, to maintain a safe distance from others.

“That means hug and then back away quickly. Don’t kiss. Don’t share food. Don’t share drinks or cigarettes,” Matyas said.