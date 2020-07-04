COVID-19 cases surge at Modesto homeless shelter

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The Modesto Gospel Mission homeless shelter is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.

Twenty-two people have tested positive for coronavirus.

Executive director Jason Conway told FOX40 all the positive cases have come in the last two weeks.

“I would describe it like a fire. It just spread so quickly,” said Conway. “Then comes June 20th and we have our first confirmed case of COVID-19 and from there it was just one case after another after another.”

Of the 22 people who tested positive, four are staff and 18 are guests.

“They’re actually doing well. So, I would say we have about four of the 22 that are asymptomatic. They have no symptoms at all. The rest of them have mild to moderate symptoms,” said Conway.

Conway said 13 of the men who tested positive are quarantining on the Gospel Mission campus in a separate building.

The rest of the men who are not staff are in motels provided by Stanisluas County.

So far, no one has been hospitalized.

“We’re not taking any new guests in. Right now, our biggest operation is loving on those that are self-quaratined or COVID positive,” said Conway.

Conway said, going forward, they will test all guests and staff weekly and are following all county public health and Centers of Disease Control and Prevention recommendations until they get the outbreak under control.

“What we need from the community around us is prayer, is praying for those that are going through this, those that are positive for COVID-19 and praying for peace and good health,” said Conway.



Gospel Mission is also asking for donations of snacks, supplies or anything to help those who are infected get through quarantine.

“A personalized note, you know, from somebody saying ‘Hey, you know, we’re praying for you we’re thinking about you. You’re going to pull through this,’” said Conway.