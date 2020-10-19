COVID-19 changes at Tahoe ski resorts will be mostly indoors

FILE – In this Feb. 1, 2018, file photo, a pair of youngsters race down a ski run at the Sierra-at-Tahoe Ski Resort near Echo Summit, Calif. Skiing and snowboarding won’t be much different on the slopes when Lake Tahoe ski resorts begin reopening next month but a variety of changes are planned indoors under new policies to protect against the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Skiing and snowboarding won’t be much different on the slopes when Lake Tahoe ski resorts begin reopening next month. But a variety of changes are planned indoors because of COVID-19.

Capacity limits will be in place, and some resorts are adopting reservation systems. But masks and social-distancing requirements won’t faze skiers.

Mount Rose spokesman Travis Bennett says the beauty of the ski industry is social distancing already exists.

Wearing face coverings, masks and gloves are part of normal attire. At least outdoors, he says it’s going to be business as usual.

Heavenly and Northstar are the first scheduled to open Nov. 20.