COVID-19 patient enrolled in clinical trial released from UC Davis Medical Center, expected to recover

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A COVID-19 patient who was undergoing a special trial treatment at the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento has been released and is expected to recover.

Vincent Carter was enrolled in one of the health system’s COVID-19 clinical trials after he came down with the symptoms last month.

A photo captures the moment when the 51-year-old Sacramento resident was released from the 14th floor of the UC Davis Medical Center.

“It’s great news,” said Dr. Allison Brashear, the dean of the UC Davis School of Medicine. “We’re so happy that he got to go home and I understand that he got a round of applause from the staff.”

Before checking into the hospital, the medical center says Carter had been traveling up and down the East Coast for work and was in New York City just before returning home in March.

While fighting the virus, Carter did not need a ventilator.

He was sick enough to be enrolled in one of the health system’s two COVID-19 clinical trials, which are testing two different drugs’ effects on the virus.

“These are pretty potent drugs,” Dr. Brashear explained. “One was developed for Ebola and then one is a systemic anti-inflammatory.”

But Brashear said they cannot say which drug Carter was on.

While ill, the hospital said he lost both his sense of taste and smell, as well as 18 pounds.

FOX40 was able to speak Carter over the phone on Thursday. He said he was doing much better but was not up for any sort of formal interview. He is looking forward to getting through his two weeks of quarantine and getting back to normal life.

But Dr. Brashear cautioned Carter’s recovery does not necessarily mean one of the drugs is working.

“I think it’s too early to say whether the results are promising, you know. They need to get those numbers up,” she said.

Brashear said there are still 13 other local COVID-19 patients who are taking part in the two different studies the hospital is conducting. In total, 10 are on the antiviral remdesivir, while four others are on the anti-inflammatory sarilumab.

“And that’s how the FDA decided that the drug actually had an impact as opposed to the great care or some other thing that might have influenced it,” Brashear said.