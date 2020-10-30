COVID-19 still causes uncertainty for fate of high school fall sports

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It’s hard to believe but we are just five weeks out from the start of the high school sports season in the state of California.

Football practice is set to begin Dec. 7, but as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in recent weeks, that could impact things.

Over the summer, there were so many unknowns about COVID-19’s impact and how it could spread through on-field transmission. So much so that the state’s governing body for high school sports, the California Interscholastic Federation, moved all sports to the start of the new year.

At the time, that seemed a long way off, but now, the level of concern is starting to rise.

“We’re still kind of in a holding pattern. Frustrating for us, just because of the uncertainty for sure,” said Will DeBoard, the San Joaquin section’s assistant commissioner. “I couldn’t tell you, ‘Yes, football is starting in January. No, it isn’t.’ I know we are planning on it.”

The recent spike in COVID-19 cases left many counties in the state in a tier that will not allow them to play a sport like football.

“I think as far as a sport like tackle football goes, playing an actual game right now, I don’t know if any counties that are thumbs up, ready to go right now,” DeBoard said.

The San Joaquin section plans on revisiting the restart in the next few weeks. However, the ultimate decision — whether to play or not — will be made by county health officials.

A possible influencer, though, is the recent study done by the University of Wisconsin-Madison, which looked at over 200 high schools in that state that played fall sports. Of the 209 student-athletes who knew where they contracted the virus, only one case was attributed to participation in sports. That’s less than 1% of all transmissions.

It’s also the exact same age group and about the same number of high schools.

“The Wisconsin report is really the first report I’ve seen that specifically talks about the transmission of the disease, which isn’t a lot,” DeBoard said. “That’s a good thing for us, as we’re gearing up here to potentially be playing sports here pretty fast.”

The Wisconsin report notes that nearly 96% of transmissions came from either household or community contacts.

“I think at the very minimum we’re going to start (practicing Dec. 7),” DeBoard said. “I don’t know how long it’s going to go. I don’t know if we’re going to complete a full season or anything like that, and I think what we are seeing in other states is that they are getting the majority of their games in.”

“These guys love to compete with each other and we’ve got a great team,” said Rocklin High School football coach Jason Adams. “The chemistry here is tremendous and overcoming all these obstacles, but we want to play against somebody else.”

And we’ll find out in the next month or so if they’re finally able to do just that.