COVID-19 survivors’ plasma could potentially help others fight the virus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Patients who beat COVID-19 now have a chance to potentially help others recover by donating plasma, the liquid portion of their blood.

Dr. Chris Gresens, senior chief medical officer for Vitalant blood banks, explained survivors develop antibodies in their plasma that can attack the virus.

“We’ll actually arrange for transfusion, just like we would other blood products, into the patients,” Dr. Gresens explained. “And the idea is those potentially protective antibodies will disperse across the patient’s body, ideally fighting off the infection.”

The nonprofit donation center is launching efforts this week to collect convalescent plasma from recovered patients.

To be eligible, donors must have a prior diagnosis of COVID-19 documented by a lab test, be 14 days symptom free, have a current negative test for COVID-19 and meet all of the regular donor requirements.

The procedure is still being tested.

“We are not 100% certain yet that this is going to be effective,” Gresens said. “However, there has been some past precedent of this approach being used for other infectious diseases and successfully so. So, we’re hoping for the same but time will tell.”

Given the urgent situation, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is allowing health care providers to request emergency authorization to do these transfusions. But that can only happen if recovered patients step up to help.

“So I do ask that our local community be ready when asked to donate blood,” Gresens said.

If you think you may be eligible to donate, Vitalant asks you to contact the doctor who diagnosed you with COVID-19. You can also sign up to donate online by clicking or tapping here.