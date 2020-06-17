COVID-19 testing site to open in Natomas next week

NATOMAS, Calif. (KTXL) — A new COVID-19 testing site will open next week in Natomas.

Tests are available for any Sacramento County resident 2 years old or older, but children will need to be accompanied by an adult and forms will need to be signed by a parent or legal guardian.

The site will open Tuesday, June 23, at the Natomas Unified Service Center at 1931 Arena Blvd.

Those experiencing severe symptoms are asked to stay away and contact their health care provider instead.

To request an appointment and download the necessary forms, click or tap here.