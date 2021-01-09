COVID-19 vaccination for local firefighters underway

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters and paramedics in the Sacramento region will not have to worry as much about COVID-19 soon.

“Metro Fire is fortunate. We’re in that next tier that is receiving the vaccine, so all of our front-line first responders — that means the people on fire engines, the people that have contact with the public during the day-to-day emergency operations of the district — are now eligible to receive the COVID vaccine,” said Capt. Chris Vestal with Metro Fire.

Vestal was one of dozens of fire fighters who received the COVID-19 vaccine Friday.

“I have to hand it to the Sacramento County Department of Public Health; they have a very good process,” Vestal told FOX04. “It’s drive-thru. I didn’t have to get out of my car, and I was in and out in about 20-25 minutes.”

Vestal says first responders are getting the Moderna vaccine from the county’s department of public health.

The first dose will be administered from Friday through next week, and the second dose will be available in 28 days.

“We are not mandating that any employees receive the vaccine, but we are seeing a lot of people that are excited to get it,” Vestal said. “The general consensus right now is that most of our employees will get it.”

The hope is that the vaccination effort will speed up the state’s timetable, which Gov. Gavin Newsom says should be moving faster.

“In Sacramento County alone, you have over 1,700 professional firefighters; that’s a large group,” Vestal said. “It’s moving along. Sure, it could be faster, but the fact is it is coming out. It is happening.”

Meanwhile, the county’s public health department says it expects to give the vaccine to law enforcement officers within the county when Phase 1B starts in February.

“We’re excited to have that extra protection, so that we can continue to provide that service, stay staffed, and continue to work for you the public and everybody in the Sacramento Region,” Vestal said.

More health care workers are still expected to get the vaccine in the coming tiers of Phase 1. Tier 3 will include dental and pharmacy staff.