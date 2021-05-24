COVID-19 vaccine clinic for ages 12 and up opening at West Sacramento elementary school

Local News

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — West Sacramento community members can get the COVID-19 vaccine at Riverbank Elementary School on Monday.

The free vaccine clinic will open on campus at 8:30 a.m.

Doses will be available for residents ages 12 and older.

Organizers said walk-ins are OK, but reservations can be made ahead of time.

The pop-up vaccine clinic is part of a collaboration between Healthy Davis Together, CommuniCare Health Centers and the Washington Unified School District.

For more information, visit the school’s website here. 

