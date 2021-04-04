COVID-19 vaccine demand to outpace supply as eligibility expands

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — More people became eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine this week, but the demand is still outpacing supply.

It’s hard to find a county in the state that doesn’t want more vaccines than what is supplied. Health officials are continuing to ask people to be patient and not give up hope.

So far, more than 7 million Californias have been fully vaccinated.

“I was nervous for the first time,” said Prograxx Okoroafor.

He adds that he did experience some mild symptoms from the vaccine.

“I had some pains everywhere, I was like what is happening to me. After two days, I started getting some relief,” Okoroafor said.

He received his shot at a CVS and he found the process of scheduling an appointment simple. But with the recent addition to California’s eligibility. More and more people are having to wait for the vaccine.

“I’m so lucky,” Okoroafor said.

Rachel Allen, Sacramento County Public Health Immunization Program manager, said the county received more than 33,000 vaccine in its latest batch.

She expects to receive the same amount over the next few weeks.

“I think it’s going to continue to be challenging until we see a good increase in doses,” Allen said.

Current state numbers show the county has vaccinated more than 250,000 of its residents, amounting to about 16.6% of the population.

“We do not have enough for the demand that we have right now. That is why we are asking everyone to be patient,” said Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye.

Okorofor says the wait will be worth it.

“COVID — it is real. COVID is everywhere. If the vaccine is the only way out, come on, why don’t we get it,” Okoroafor said.

Sacramento County officials say even with the demand, they are still going to prioritize the underserved population.

If someone doesn’t have a computer, internet access or has a language barrier, they can call 211 to schedule an appointment.