COVID-19 vaccine expected to arrive in Greater Sacramento region as soon as Tuesday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Some hospitals in the Greater Sacramento region are expecting the COVID-19 vaccine to arrive as soon as Tuesday.

UC Davis Medical Center, Dignity Health, Kaiser Permanente and Sutter Health expect to be able to give their medical workers the COVID-19 vaccine starting this week.

“The people who are getting it first are the people taking care of the people who are really sick, so people working in the hospitals and then people working in nursing homes because the people there are the most vulnerable to dying of this virus,” explained Sen. Dr. Richard Pan.

Pan said those next in line to receive the vaccine after medical personnel are essential workers.

“The people who are ensuring we have food to eat, making sure our water systems are working,” he explained.

With only a limited supply available, Pan warned that it could be several months before the general public will have access to the vaccine.

So in the meantime, he said everyone has to do what they can to protect themselves from the pandemic.

“It’s going to take a while before the vaccine is going to be available to everyone,” Pan advised. “So, we all still need to do our part by wearing masks, avoiding gatherings with people outside of the household, keeping that physical distance, staying at home as much as possible.”

Pan said the development of the vaccine within less than a year is a scientific feat that has never before been accomplished and the science surrounding the vaccine has been worked on by doctors for years.

“The technology for this vaccine been in development for more than a decade and it’s already been trialed in each vaccine for over 30,000 people in those trials. So, for anyone who’s getting the vaccine, you’re not the first one,” he said.

Once the vaccine becomes more widely available, Pan said he believes it will be completely safe.

“Feel reassured that this vaccine has been thoroughly tested. The FDA would not have given approval unless it’s been evaluated,” Pan said. “We have our own expert group here in California. The western states have also looked at the data and said it’s good. So, people should feel comfortable that it’s safe and effective.”

The exact delivery times of the vaccine to local hospitals is still up in the air but some medical groups told FOX40 it could arrive as soon as Tuesday.