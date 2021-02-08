COVID-19 variant first identified in U.K. confirmed in Yolo County

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Researchers at UC Davis have confirmed a case of the B.1.1.7 variant of COVID-19 in Yolo County, the first in the Sacramento region.

The variant is believed to have originated in the United Kingdom in September, and has since been confirmed around the globe, including 33 states in the U.S.

“Given that the B.1.1.7 variant has already been found in Southern California and the Bay Area, it is not surprising that it has now been detected in Yolo County,” Yolo County Public Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson said in a news release. “However, detecting this more infectious variant locally is a reminder that even though case rates are declining in Yolo County, we must maintain our vigilance and continue using protective measures against coronavirus. Masking, distancing, and avoiding indoor gatherings are as important as ever, and will continue to be critical until most of the population has immunity. We cannot let down our guard.”

The person who tested positive for the new strain is under isolation and contact tracing is underway, health officials said.

Researchers say there is evidence that the new strain is much more contagious. Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday that B.1.1.7 could become the dominant strain in the U.S. by March, stressing the importance of getting as many people vaccinated against the virus as quickly as possible.