COVID-19 workplace safety laws to take effect after New Year’s

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — There are several new laws going into effect that specifically deal with COVID-19 safety in the workplace.

Starting Monday, employers must do more if a COVID-19 exposure occurs at the workplace.

Assembly Bill 685 will require employers to provide written notice of exposure to employees on the worksite premises. They also have to provide information about virus-related benefits to exposed workers and report it to their local public health agency within 48 hours.

But the law won’t last forever. A provision in the bill repeals it on Jan. 1, 2023.

Since September, another piece of legislation was aimed to help workers.

Senate Bill 1159 expanded an executive order from the governor that created a disputable presumption that any employee at a business who tests positive for COVID-19 may get workers compensation. But it only happens if the business employs more than five workers.

In other words, employers — not employees — must offer proof that an employee did not catch the virus while on the job.

FOX40 reached out to Assemblymember Eloise Reyes, D-San Bernadino, who is the author of AB 685 but have not heard back.