COVID therapeutics in limited supply throughout Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — With so much COVID-19 concern out there, a lot of families are interested in the therapeutic drugs that are available to control the virus.

For those confronting mild to moderate symptoms, there are oral therapeutics that can help.

One works through monoclonal antibodies, which can serve to detect and purify the substance they bond with. Another is Paxlovid, which is an oral protease inhibitor, an antiviral.

Doses arrive in Sacramento County every two weeks and then are divvied up between dozens of area providers, including hospitals, CVS, Rite Aid and county jail facilities.

Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said those supplies are very limited.

“As you can imagine, it is very difficult given the numbers. Some of them did go the jail because of the outbreak they are experiencing right now. Some also going to UC Davis and to providers within the community,” Dr. Kasirye said during a Thursday briefing. “We do ask folks, do check. Actually, they have to be given by prescription only, so providers would have to check with the pharmacy before sending someone there to make sure medication is available.”

Though it’s very helpful to know therapeutics are available, the best-case scenario is to not get COVID-19 in the first place. The Biden administration just announced that it’s going to be tapping the national stockpile of N95 masks to get them in the hands of Americans for free through pharmacies and community health centers.

When asked about local efforts to hand out such masks for free, Dr. Kasirye said her department just doesn’t have enough to do that right now, and what they do have needs to be reserved for use in health care settings.