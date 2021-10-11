Coyote Valley Band of Pomo Indians chairman discusses Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Since the 1990s, a growing number of states have begun replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day — a holiday meant to honor the culture and history of Native Americans.

Both holidays are celebrated on the second Monday in October.

More than 100 cities and several states have followed suit, observing Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

President Joe Biden has become the first U.S. president to issue a proclamation marking Indigenous Peoples’ Day, boosting efforts to refocus the federal holiday celebrating Christopher Columbus toward an appreciation of Native peoples.

Chairman Michael Hunter of the Coyote Valley Band of Pomo Indians joined Sonseeahray to discuss the significance of the recognition.