‘CPR saves lives’: People at American River rescue drowning victim

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — People at the American River Confluence rescued a drowning victim Sunday afternoon, according to El Dorado County firefighters.

Officials say the victim was pulled out of the water by people at the river, who then successfully administered CPR.

An off-duty cardiologist from UC Davis and Auburn State Park rangers also tended to the victim while firefighters and medical personnel arrived at the scene.

The victim was transported to the Sutter Roseville Medical Center after being taken across the river on a raft.

“CPR saves lives. The more people that know this lifesaving skill, the better we are prepared as a community. You can learn to save a life too; please spend 2 minutes to learn the “2 Steps to Save a Life”: https://youtu.be/M4ACYp75mjU El Dorado County Professional Firefighters