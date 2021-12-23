Cracks in Twain Harte Lake Dam prompt evacuation advisories

The Latest – Thursday, Dec. 23

2 p.m.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said additional evacuation advisories have been issued to all areas east of the Sullivan Creek Bridge that are located along the creek.

Officials also said the explosion was likely a rock cracking at the dam.

Original story below:

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A portion of Tuolumne County is under evacuation advisories due to cracks in the Twain Harte Lake Dam, officials said Thursday.

Reports of a large “explosion noise” prompted first responders to investigate the dam, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post around noon.

Their investigation led to the discovery of cracks in the dam.

Officials put the areas of Good Shepherd Drive and Lucky Strike Trail in Upper Crystal Falls under an evacuation advisory while “the incident is being handled.”

Nearly an hour later, officials said water will begin to be released from Twain Harte Lake, which will create a rise in water levels.

According to the Twain Harte Lake Association, the dam is situated between two granite domes.

During the summer of 2014, the left side of the dam was damaged and cracked after one of the granite domes, known locally as the Rock, naturally broke down in a series of events called exfoliation.

“Natural rock stress release events are caused by years of weathering of an unprotected rock surface and fluctuation in temperatures. The resulting rock fractures, known as exfoliation joints, form onion like patterns where it appears that layers of the rock are peeling away – just like an onion,” the association’s site reads.

In total, a major project to repair the dam and refill the lake after it was drained cost roughly $900,000.

The Twain Harte Lake Association said exfoliation would likely happen again, and it did in 2016, leading to a temporary closure of the Rock.

“The dam is now monitored by the (California Division of Safety of Dams) twice yearly and regular movements on the Rock are monitored by friends at the US Geological Survey,” the association says on its site.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.