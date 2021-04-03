Crash closes part of southbound I-5 near Airport Boulevard

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol says southbound traffic on Interstate 5 near Airport Boulevard is being diverted due to a crash.

According to CHP, one of the cars involved in the crash hit a support beam for the new Metro Air Parkway.

Due to the crash, a Caltrans engineer and supervisor will need to check structural integrity of the bridge.

CHP says southbound lanes will be closed until Caltrans does emergency repairs or deems it to be safe.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

