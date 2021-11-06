Crash closes roads, light rail near Fruitridge Rd and 24th St in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A major injury crash closed roads near 24th Street and Fruitridge Road Saturday morning.
Sacramento police reported the crash at 8:07 a.m. No information was released on what happened or how many people were injured.
Police advised travelers to avoid the area.
The crash happened near the light rail station in the area and made the tracks impassable, according to Sacramento Regional Transit.
Transit officials said that a bus will bridge riders on the Blue Line between Sacramento City College and 47th Avenue Stations, due to the crash.