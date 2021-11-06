Crash closes roads, light rail near Fruitridge Rd and 24th St in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A major injury crash closed roads near 24th Street and Fruitridge Road Saturday morning.

Sacramento police reported the crash at 8:07 a.m. No information was released on what happened or how many people were injured.

Police advised travelers to avoid the area.

Traffic Advisory in the area of 24th/Fruitridge : SPD is working a major injury collision , the roadways are closed – please plan alternate routes. This thread will be updated with any new information. #sacpd pic.twitter.com/53KbDOXndf — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) November 6, 2021

The crash happened near the light rail station in the area and made the tracks impassable, according to Sacramento Regional Transit.

Transit officials said that a bus will bridge riders on the Blue Line between Sacramento City College and 47th Avenue Stations, due to the crash.

🚨🚊Rider Alert: A Bus Bridge is in effect on the Blue Line south between City College and 47th Ave Stations due to impassable tracks at Fruitridge Rd. Download the Alert SacRT App for updates. — Sacramento Regional Transit (@RideSacRT) November 6, 2021