WHEATLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — A major crash closed the southbound lanes of Highway 65 Saturday morning.

Wheatland police officials posted the crash alert just after 8 a.m. on Facebook and announced that the southbound lanes of Hwy 65 near State Street are closed.

Police said the crash happened on the highway near Old Wheatland Road and are asking travelers to use a different route.

No information was released on how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if anyone was injured.