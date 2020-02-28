Crash halts traffic along I-80 near Dixon

DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) — A crash involving two big rigs and at least one other car has stopped traffic in both directions along Interstate 80 near Pedrick Road in Solano County.

Photos posted to the CHP – Solano Facebook page show evidence of a violent crash, with a car in several pieces scattered around the scene.

It was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved, how many people were injured or what led to the crash.

CHP Golden Gate described the crash as a “major injury collision.”

Drivers in the area should expect significant delays. Westbound lanes were reopened shortly after noon, and only one eastbound lane was open.

This is a developing story.