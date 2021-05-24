Crash in Citrus Heights closes I-80 ramps on Antelope Road

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — Some Interstate 80 ramps are closed in Citrus Heights due to a crash on Antelope Road, officials say.

Police say the crash is impacting both directions of Antelope Road, forcing a closure between the I-80 ramp and Tupelo Drive. The on and off ramps for I-80 in the area will also be closed as “the utility company conducts repairs.”

Citrus Heights police confirmed one car was involved in the crash, but did not confirm how the crash occurred.

