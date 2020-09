ORANGEVALE, Calif. (KTXL) — A crash left thousands without power Tuesday night in Orangevale.

The Sacramento Municipal Utility District says a vehicle crashed into one of its power poles, leading to the widespread outage.

Roughly 12,000 customers lost power as a result, according to SMUD.

SMUD said personnel were working to restore power to the area.

What led up to the crash has not been reported. No injuries have been reported.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.