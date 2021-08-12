Crash into power pole starts grass fire, causes widespread outage in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A vehicle hit a power pole in Elk Grove Thursday, sparking a grass fire and taking out power for thousands of people.

The Elk Grove Police Department said the crash happened in the area of Waterman and Mosher roads.

Firefighters and Sacramento Municipal Utility District workers responded to the area.

A vehicle has struck a power pole in the area of Waterman/Mosher that has caused a grass fire and power outages in the Elk Grove area. Waterman is blocked between Mosher Rd. and Brinkman Ct. Please use alternate routes. @CosumnesFire and @SMUDUpdates are on scene. pic.twitter.com/gn9JI4MO9X — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) August 12, 2021

SMUD’s outage map shows over 9,200 customers without power. The utility expects power to be restored by around 3:50 p.m.

Police did not provide any additional details about the condition of the driver or the status of the fire.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.