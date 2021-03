The Latest (10:31 p.m.): Caltrans says one of the northbound lanes has been opened, but the eastbound connector to Highway 50 remains closed.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — All lanes on northbound Interstate 5 near Highway 50 are blocked due to a collision involving various vehicles.

Caltrans says they do not have an estimated time of reopening at the time.

#TrafficAlert: All lanes of NB I-5 are blocked near the U.S. 50 connector ramp due to a multi-vehicle collision. No ETO. pic.twitter.com/TUZXVHebDh — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 7, 2021

This is a developing story.