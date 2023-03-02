(KTXL) — A single-vehicle crash in Amador County resulted in the death of one adult man and two children on Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A spokesperson with the agency said that the crash occurred around 2 p.m. near Irish Hill Road and Carbondale Road.

The area is north of the community of Ione and is located about 35 miles southeast of Sacramento.

The CHP spokesperson said that the vehicle went off the roadway and crashed into a tree.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.